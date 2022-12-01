South Korea will play against Portugal for the Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

South Korea and Portugal will face each other in what will be a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the US, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

Group H will be defined in a day in which the 16 teams that will play the round of 16 will finally be known. From this group there is already one that is known to be in the next phase: none other than Portugal, who won their first two games against Ghana and Uruguay, respectively. The Portuguese want to ensure leadership for which only a draw is enough for them.

In the case of South Korea, they have a complicated situation to be able to qualify. They no longer depend only on themselves. First of all, they need to win and of course the goal difference will be important. But no other results serve them. Then they need Ghana to lose, or if they tie, they score at least 2 more goals than Portugal.

South Korea vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time

South Korea will face Portugal for Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, December 2 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (December 3)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 3)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 3)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 3)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

South Korea vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, MTV India HD

Belgium: Één, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, Tipik

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2, Globo

Cameroon: New World Sport2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: RDS, TSN.ca, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, RDS App, TSN App, TSN1

Croatia: HRTi

Denmark: DR 2, dr.dk

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Soccer Channel, CNT Play

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ZDF, Servus TV, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, MTV India HD, Sports18

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Mentari TV

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: BBC One, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea, SBS Sports, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: VIX+, TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: NRK2, NRK TV

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP2, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, SIC, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: RTS 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: Discovery+, SVT1, SVT Play, NRK2

Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RTS 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network.

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

