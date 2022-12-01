South Korea and Portugal will face each other in what will be a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the US, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
Group H will be defined in a day in which the 16 teams that will play the round of 16 will finally be known. From this group there is already one that is known to be in the next phase: none other than Portugal, who won their first two games against Ghana and Uruguay, respectively. The Portuguese want to ensure leadership for which only a draw is enough for them.
In the case of South Korea, they have a complicated situation to be able to qualify. They no longer depend only on themselves. First of all, they need to win and of course the goal difference will be important. But no other results serve them. Then they need Ghana to lose, or if they tie, they score at least 2 more goals than Portugal.
South Korea vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time
South Korea will face Portugal for Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, December 2 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (December 3)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 3)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 3)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 3)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
South Korea vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, MTV India HD
Belgium: Één, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, Tipik
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2, Globo
Cameroon: New World Sport2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Canada: RDS, TSN.ca, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, RDS App, TSN App, TSN1
Croatia: HRTi
Denmark: DR 2, dr.dk
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Soccer Channel, CNT Play
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: ZDF, Servus TV, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: JioTV, MTV India HD, Sports18
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Mentari TV
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: BBC One, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea, SBS Sports, MBC Korea
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: VIX+, TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: NRK2, NRK TV
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP2, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, SIC, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: RTS 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: Discovery+, SVT1, SVT Play, NRK2
Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RTS 2
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network.
