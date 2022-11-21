Argentina will face Saudi Arabia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

Argentina will play against Saudi Arabia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The debut of the last Copa America champions takes place. Argentina are the main favorites to win the group, as well as one of the candidates to win this edition of the World Cup. Of course, they have to prove their favoritism and that is why they will go in search of a victory that allows them to add 3 valuable points.

Saudi Arabia know that they are in search of a feat. The Arab team is the least favorite in a group where, in addition to Argentina, there are Poland and Mexico. They know that they need a really good performance if they want to have any chance, especially in this game against the favorites to win the group.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina will face Saudi Arabia in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game this Tuesday, November 22 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Cameroon: 11:00 AM

Canada: 5:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 4:00 AM

Croatia: 11:00 AM

Denmark: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 5:00 AM

Egypt: 12:00 PM

France: 11:00 AM

Germany: 11:00 AM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 PM

Iran: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 10:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 AM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 11:00 AM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 11:00 AM

Poland: 11:00 AM

Portugal: 10:00 AM

Qatar: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Senegal: 10:00 AM

Serbia: 11:00 AM

Singapore: 6:00 AM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

South Korea: 7:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 AM

Sweden: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 11:00 AM

Tanzania: 1:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM

Tunisia: 11:00 AM

Uganda: 1:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 10:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Public Television

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV

Belgium: Één, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: TSN1, RDS App, TSN App, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: TD+, TDMAX, Tigo Sports Costa Rica, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TUDN

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk

Ecuador: Teleamazonas, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Soccer Channel

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: MagentaTV, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: RTE 2, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 2

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro Go, TV Okey, RTM TV2, Unifi TV, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Channel 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, Sky HD, TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, Azteca 7, VIX+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, NTA Sports 24

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP2, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1, HRT 2

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport PSL

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: SVT Play, Discovery+, SVT 1

Switzerland: SRF Play, RTS 2, RSI La 2, RTS Sport, SRF zwei

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

