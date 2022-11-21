Argentina will play against Saudi Arabia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The debut of the last Copa America champions takes place. Argentina are the main favorites to win the group, as well as one of the candidates to win this edition of the World Cup. Of course, they have to prove their favoritism and that is why they will go in search of a victory that allows them to add 3 valuable points.
Saudi Arabia know that they are in search of a feat. The Arab team is the least favorite in a group where, in addition to Argentina, there are Poland and Mexico. They know that they need a really good performance if they want to have any chance, especially in this game against the favorites to win the group.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina will face Saudi Arabia in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game this Tuesday, November 22 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar
To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Australia: 8:00 PM
Bangladesh: 4:00 PM
Belgium: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Cameroon: 11:00 AM
Canada: 5:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 4:00 AM
Croatia: 11:00 AM
Denmark: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
Egypt: 12:00 PM
France: 11:00 AM
Germany: 11:00 AM
Ghana: 10:00 AM
India: 3:30 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 PM
Iran: 1:30 PM
Ireland: 10:00 AM
Israel: 1:00 PM
Italy: 11:00 AM
Jamaica: 5:00 AM
Japan: 7:00 PM
Kenya: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Morocco: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 11:00 AM
New Zealand: 10:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Norway: 11:00 AM
Poland: 11:00 AM
Portugal: 10:00 AM
Qatar: 1:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM
Senegal: 10:00 AM
Serbia: 11:00 AM
Singapore: 6:00 AM
South Africa: 12:00 PM
South Korea: 7:00 PM
Spain: 11:00 AM
Sweden: 11:00 AM
Switzerland: 11:00 AM
Tanzania: 1:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 AM
Tunisia: 11:00 AM
Uganda: 1:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 PM
UK: 10:00 AM
United States: 5:00 AM (ET)
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Public Television
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV
Belgium: Één, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: TSN1, RDS App, TSN App, RDS, TSN5, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: TD+, TDMAX, Tigo Sports Costa Rica, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TUDN
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk
Ecuador: Teleamazonas, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Soccer Channel
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: MagentaTV, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
International: YouTube, FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Ireland: RTE 2, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, The ITV Hub
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 2
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea, MBC Korea
Malaysia: Astro Go, TV Okey, RTM TV2, Unifi TV, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Arena 2
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Channel 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, Sky HD, TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, Azteca 7, VIX+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, NTA Sports 24
Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP2, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1, HRT 2
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport PSL
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: SVT Play, Discovery+, SVT 1
Switzerland: SRF Play, RTS 2, RSI La 2, RTS Sport, SRF zwei
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App
Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.