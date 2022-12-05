Tite’s side is set to take on South Korea in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Brazil loses to South Korea in the round of 16?

For Brazil and Tite the true test starts now! Brazil has a path that could see them face Argentina in an epic semifinal but first the Brazilians need to do the business in their round of 16 clash.

Brazil made it to the round of 16 after a 2-0 win over Serbia to kick off their World Cup. Later, Brazil was impressive in their 1-0 win over Switzerland, but fell to Cameroon 1-0 when the five-time champions put out a mixed side to close group play.

South Korea had a much more difficult path to the round of 16, needing a Uruguay stumble in La Celeste’s last group match against Ghana to move on, on goal differential. South Korea began with a boring 0-0 draw with Uruguay, followed by defeat to Ghana 3-2, and pulling off an upset win against Portugal in a 2-1 victory.

So, what happens if Brazil lose to South Korea?

In the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, a match cannot end in a tie, so a defeat in the 90 minutes of play or after penalty kicks would knock Brazil out of the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002 with a 2-0 win over Germany in the final. Since then, the Brazilians have not lived up to the big expectations that are placed on them.