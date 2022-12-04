Brazil will play against South Korea in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Brazil will face South Korea in what will be a match for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brazilian team is one of the main candidates for this World Cup. They have progressed steadily to the round of 16: they won their first two games with authority against Serbia and Switzerland, although in their last game they lost 1-0 against Cameroon (playing with an alternative team). The Brazilians will try to show why they are candidates.

And although they are wide favorites to win this game, their rivals have already caused a surprise in this World Cup and, of course, now they are looking to give another. Despite having one of the most difficult groups of Qatar 2022, where they were not favorites to advance to the round, South Korea managed to obtain a great victory against Portugal with which they advanced to the final phase.

Brazil vs South Korea: Kick-Off Time

Brazil and South Korea will face each other for the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Monday, December 5 at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 6)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 6)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (December 6)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 6)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 6)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 6)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 6)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 6)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 6)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Brazil vs South Korea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports, MTV India HD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV

Belgium: Tipik, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Één, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV 2, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV, Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1

Canada: CTV App, RDS, TSN5, TSN4, RDS App, TSN App, TSN3, TSN1, TSN.ca, CTV

Costa Rica: TUDN, TDMAX, Teletica Channel 7, Teletica Radio 91.5, ViX, Sky HD

Croatia: HRT2, HRTi

Denmark: dr.dk, DR1, NRK1

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, TF1, Free

Germany: Magenta Sport, ZDF

Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Laliga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

India: Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar, SCTV

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: RTE Player, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA DStv Now

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Sky HD, ViX, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, VIX+, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Las Estrellas

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: NRK1, NRKTV

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RTS 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO

South Africa: SABC Sport, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport PSL, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport CSN, SABC 1, SuperSport MaXimo App 1, DStv, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: C More Sweden, NRK1, TV4 Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF Play, TF1 Suisse, RSI La 2, RTS 2, SRF zwei

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: UBC TV, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, ITVX, ITV 1 UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, FOX Network, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Sling.

