After a two-day break, football activity at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup finally resumes on Friday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the December 9 matchups at the world football tournament.

There were shocks during the opening of the 2022 World Cup. Classical juggernauts have struggled from the start of this World Cup. The Saudi triumph against Argentina has been termed the biggest shock in the tournament's illustrious history. From that point on, preparations for Qatar 2022 were in full swing.

In the days that followed, Morocco upset the world's No. 2 squad, Belgium. Also, Australia's nail-biting win against Denmark ensured that they would advance to the Round of 16 in Qatar. However, the unpredictable nature of the tournament was on full display in Group E, as Japan triumphed against Germany and Spain to claim first place and send Hansi Flick's team home following a tough loss to Costa Rica.

Therefore, teams from Africa and Asia, who have always been eclipsed by their European counterparts in the World Cup, are enjoying a great deal of success in this competition. After shocking La Roja in a penalty shootout, Morocco went on to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in their country's history.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Monday, December 5

Friday, December 9 football schedule will feature the first two Quarter-Finals matchups. Firstly, Brazil will take on Croatia at Education City Stadium in an effort to keep their record-breaking dreams of winning a sixth world championship alive. The Selecao made an impression on the rest of the tournament with their lopsided victory over South Korea in the round of 16, but the Checkered Ones had to work hard to get through Japan and eventually won in a penalty shootout.

Later, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, the Netherlands and Argentina will square off in a thrilling clash that guarantees goals at the World Cup 2022. The team led by Louis van Gaal advanced to the quarters with a 3-1 victory over the United States, while the South American champions kept their title aspirations alive with a 2-1 victory against Australia.

