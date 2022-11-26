In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Australia will play against Denmark. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Australia vs Denmark: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Australia and Denmark will face each other in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It's an all or nothing game for both teams. Nothing less than qualification for the round of 16 is at stake, so we can expect a game of great intensity. On the one hand, the Australians are second with 4 points. A draw alone might be enough for them, except Tunisia beat France on huge goal difference, which is unlikely.

Denmark, on the other hand, need a victory to have a chance to advance to the next phase, so they must risk everything in search of the 3 points. Winning, they would overtake Australia for second place, except that Tunisia beat France by a wide difference, something of course unlikely.

Australia vs Denmark: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Australia and Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar will be played this Wednesday, November 30 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Australia vs Denmark: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Australia vs Denmark

Australia and Denmark will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Wednesday, November 30 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Fox Sports 1, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

