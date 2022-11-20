Belgium will face Canada in group stage game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Belgium and Canada will face each other in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the second game of a truly tough group such as group F. The main candidates to win them are precisely one of those who will play this game, Belgium, who in Russia 2018 had the best historical participation of their team, reaching the third place position, and now they seek to go even further.

Their rivals will be those who were leaders of the Concacaf qualifiers. Although with very little experience in World Cups, Canada have grown a lot in their soccer level and hope to be able to surprise a group where the main favorites to get the first two places are their rivals in this game and Croatia.

Belgium vs Canada: Date

This 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game between Belgium and Canada at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar will be played this Wednesday, November 23 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Belgium vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Belgium vs Canada

Belgium and Canada will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Wednesday, November 23 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

