Cameroon will play against Brazil in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the last game of the group stage for both and it could also be the last of a World Cup for one of them. It is that Cameroon have not yet secured their place in the round of 16, and they need a victory to do so. In addition, they have to be attentive to what happens between Serbia and Switzerland.

The Africans have it very difficult since their rivals are one of the few teams that have qualified for the round of 16 after their first 2 games. Brazil are playing at a high level and want to finish the group stage with a perfect score. To do this, of course, they must beat the tough Cameroonian team.

Cameroon vs Brazil: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Cameroon and Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar will be played this Friday, December 2 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Cameroon vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Cameroon vs Brazil

Cameroon and Brazil will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Friday, December 2 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Telemundo

