Brazil's great Neymar will not be able to play anymore in the World Cup Group Stage. Thus, Raphinha has recently spoken out against the Brazilian fanbase, saying that they 'do not deserve' the 30-year-old's brilliance and drawing parallels between the treatment of Messi and Ronaldo.

Neymar, a major contributor to Brazil's 2-0 victory against Serbia on Thursday, will be out for the team's next two games, against Switzerland and Cameroon, due to an injury to his right ankle. However, he may be able to return if his side advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Although he was instrumental in the dominance over the Eagles, Neymar was taken out in the 80th minute after accumulating nine fouls, the most in the tournament in a single game.

He seemed to realize the seriousness of his ankle injury right away, as he was spotted on the sideline in tears during the game's closing seconds. The 30-year-old received a hit to his ankle, an area that has given him trouble in the past, and was replaced by Manchester United winger Antony.

When asked about Neymar's ankle injury after the game, the Brazilian team doctor described it as 'direct trauma'. Since the Paris Saint-Germain forward is out for the next two fixtures, the Seleção coach Tite will have to rely on players like Rodrygo and Antony, as well as Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Raphinha slams Brazil fans treatment of teammate Neymar

After Neymar was injured in Brazil's first World Cup game, Raphinha posted an Instagram message implying that the country's supporters do not treat him with the respect he deserves. The Barcelona winger re-shared a post saying that the forward doesn't receive the same appreciation as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, implying that some Seleção supporters may have been praying for Neymar to get hurt.

"Argentina fans treat Messi like a god, Portugal fans treat Cristiano Ronaldo like a king. Brazilian fans hope Neymar gets his leg broken, how sad. "The biggest mistake of Neymar's career was to be born Brazilian, this country does not deserve his talent and his soccer," Raphinha wrote on social media.

When it comes to World Cups, Neymar has had a lot of bad luck. In 2014, he missed the Semi-Final against Germany after breaking his back in the previous match against Colombia. Without him, Brazil collapsed to an incredible record 7-1 loss. He also struggled with fitness before the 2018 World Cup, and his two goals weren't enough to save his country from elimination in the Quarter-Finals.