Ecuador are ready to face Senegal at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Khalifa International Stadium. The Ecuadorians are ready to win another game in the tournament.

Ecuador drew a recent game against the Netherlands in what was an expected result, but they need to win this game to secure the spot in the next round.

Senegal lost a game during their debut in the 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands, they defended well during the first half, but in the final minutes of the game Senegal allowed two goals (84' and 90+9').

Ecuador vs Senegal: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Ecuador vs Senegal: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Ecuador vs Senegal: Storylines

Ecuador won the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Qatar, that victory gave Ecuador an advantage within Group A as they were not considered big favorites compared to the Netherlands and Senegal.

Senegal have three points after a recent victory against Qatar 3-1 in what was the second game in Group A. During that game Senegal was more lethal and scored goals in each half.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Ecuador vs Senegal in the U.S.

Ecuador vs Senegal: Predictions And Odds

Ecuador are favorites with 2.40 odds that will pay $240 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a winning streak of one victory and one draw. Senegal are underdogs with 2.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds. The best pick for this QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Ecuador 2.40.

BetMGM Ecuador 2.40 Draw 3.10 Senegal 3.10

* Odds via BetMGM.