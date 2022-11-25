France will clash with Denmark at Stadium 974 on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup trying to secure their spot in the next round. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

A top candite to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup will play again with a great opportunity. France will battle Denmark at Stadium 974 on Matchday 2 in the most complicated match for them in group D. Learn more about how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

France may have started a bit slowly in their game against Australia, but they also reacted fast to beat the Socceroos. That 4-1 win put them in a great position to advance to the round of 16 with anticipation, given that another victory will qualify the French. Something to keep in mind is that they suffered another injury in Lucas Hernández, who should be replaced by his brother Theo.

Denmark really disappointed in their first match of the tournament. They can still challenge France, although their performance wasn’t promising. The Danish only got a 0-0 tie vs Tunisia, so they will be pressed to come back from that score. In their last appearance they had an injury to Thomas Delaney, who will need a month of recovery for a knee issue.

France vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time

France will Denmark at Stadium 974 on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, November 26.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (November 27)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 27)

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM (November 27)

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 27)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 27)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 27)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 27)

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

France vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DeporTV, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live

Belgium: Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Canvas

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV 2, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, SporTV

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety

Canada: TSN App, TSN3, RDS App, CTV, TSN1, RDS, CTV App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Canal 7, TDMAX

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: NRK1, TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: TF1, beIN Sports 1, Molotov, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, TF1 Live

Germany: Servus TV, Das Erste, Magenta Sport

Ghana: DStv Now, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji, SCTV

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Ireland: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, UTV, RTE Player, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: Sukan RTM, Unifi TV, RTM TV2 , Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, TV Okey, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: NRK TV, NRK1

Poland: TVP Sport, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RTS 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Spain: TVE La 1, Gol Mundial

Sweden: TV4 Sweden, NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: New World Sport1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, UBC TV, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, UTV, ITV 1 UK, STV Player

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Telemundo

