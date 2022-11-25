A top candite to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup will play again with a great opportunity. France will battle Denmark at Stadium 974 on Matchday 2 in the most complicated match for them in group D. Learn more about how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
France may have started a bit slowly in their game against Australia, but they also reacted fast to beat the Socceroos. That 4-1 win put them in a great position to advance to the round of 16 with anticipation, given that another victory will qualify the French. Something to keep in mind is that they suffered another injury in Lucas Hernández, who should be replaced by his brother Theo.
Denmark really disappointed in their first match of the tournament. They can still challenge France, although their performance wasn’t promising. The Danish only got a 0-0 tie vs Tunisia, so they will be pressed to come back from that score. In their last appearance they had an injury to Thomas Delaney, who will need a month of recovery for a knee issue.
France vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time
France will Denmark at Stadium 974 on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, November 26.
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (November 27)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 27)
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Japan: 1:00 AM (November 27)
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 27)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 27)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 27)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 27)
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
France vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DeporTV, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live
Belgium: Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Canvas
Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV 2, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, SporTV
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety
Canada: TSN App, TSN3, RDS App, CTV, TSN1, RDS, CTV App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Canal 7, TDMAX
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: NRK1, TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: TF1, beIN Sports 1, Molotov, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, TF1 Live
Germany: Servus TV, Das Erste, Magenta Sport
Ghana: DStv Now, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, Moji, SCTV
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Ireland: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, UTV, RTE Player, ITVX, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE 2
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: Sukan RTM, Unifi TV, RTM TV2 , Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, TV Okey, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: NRK TV, NRK1
Poland: TVP Sport, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RTS 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
Spain: TVE La 1, Gol Mundial
Sweden: TV4 Sweden, NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, RTS 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: New World Sport1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, UBC TV, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, UTV, ITV 1 UK, STV Player
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Telemundo
