Germany will play against Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the opening of group E. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

This group will have the best game of this first part of the competition, although that one will come later. In this case, Germany will battle Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) will be available.

Germany are always a top candidate to win the tournament. Albeit they have a young squad that might highlight the absence of Toni Kroos, the four-time champions will never stop being contenders. This will also be a good opportunity to leave behind their disposing performance four years ago, when they were eliminated in the first round. Having Spain in the group means they can’t miss points here if they want to finish first.

Japan could represent a good challenge given their growth. They haven’t been very successful in the past playing in this event when it comes to getting far, though in Russia 2018 they almost get an upset victory over a favorite. That time they put Belgium on the brink of elimination in round of 16 by being 2-0 up in a match they ended up losing 3-2 in the end of the regulation.

Germany vs Japan: Kick-Off Time

Germany will play against Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 23.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 00:00 AM (November 24)

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 AM

Costa Rica: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 3:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (November 24)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Qatar: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Korea: 10:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

Germany vs Japan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Claro Sports, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live

Belgium: Tipik, Één, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN App, RDS App, TSN1, RDS, TSN3, TSN4

Costa Rica: TD +, Sky HD, TDMAX, Claro Sports, Teletica Radio 91.5

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: DR 1, dr.dk, NRK1

Ecuador: Claro Sports, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, Teleamazonas

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Magenta Sport, Das Erste

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Moji

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: RTE 2, The ITV Hub, UTV, STV Scotland, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, Claro Sports

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: NRK TV, NRK1

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1, HRT 2

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport CSN, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden, Discovery+, NRK1

Switzerland: RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

UK: UTV, The ITV Hub, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Scotland, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Tubi, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App

