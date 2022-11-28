In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Ghana will play against Uruguay. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Ghana vs Uruguay: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Ghana and Uruguay will face each other in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Undoubtedly, a game of great interest since it will be between two teams with the possibility of advancing to the next round. On one side are the Ghanaians, who played an excellent game against South Korea, whom they beat 3-2. They had already shown a good level against Portugal, and now they want to look for a victory that allows them to advance to the round of 16.

Uruguay have it a little more difficult. Although the Portuguese are favorites to beat the Koreans, it is possible that they will use an alternative team increasing the Asians' chances. The Uruguayans have to win in the first place, since another result does not serve them, and then wait to see what happens between Portugal and South Korea.

Ghana vs Uruguay: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar will be played this Friday, December 2 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Ghana vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Ghana vs Uruguay

Ghana and Uruguay will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Friday, December 2 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, UNIVERSO NOW, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, Sling, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App.

