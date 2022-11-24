The USMNT takes the field against England on November 25th in their second game at the FIFA World Cup.

If you would have asked USMNT fans if they would have taken a draw against Wales to kick off the World Cup many would have taken it. After the 1-1 draw and the way the USMNT played it felt like a defeat, but nonetheless Gregg Berhalter’s side earned a valuable point that could be vital to get to the round of 16.

Historically the game between the USMNT and England is a David vs Goliath affair where England have a proud soccer tradition having won the World Cup in 1966 and being fourth in the 2018 World Cup. The USMNT’s history at the World Cup is much more modest with their best finish in the modern era being a quarterfinal run in 2002.

When it comes to the FIFA rankings England enter the World Cup 5th to the USMNT’s 16th place. But has the USMNT ever beaten England on this big stage?

USMNT with favorable history against England

The USMNT’s history against England at the World Cup is a surprising favorable one, the United States defeated England 1-0 in the 1950 World Cup with a goal by Joe Gaetjens in the 38th minute. In 2010 the USMNT was able to get a hard-fought draw in a 1-1 match with a goal by Clint Dempsey in the 40th minute.

The 1950 result is considered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history given that the USMNT team of 1950 was a group of amateur players. Joe Gaetjens played semi-professional soccer and was a dish washer, he would score the game winning goal in the 38th minute.

In 2010 in the 1-1 draw the USMNT had various players in Europe and one of the best American soccer players ever, Clint Dempsey, scored the tying goal for the Americans.