Portugal play against Ghana at Stadium 974 for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Portugal vs Ghana: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Portugal are ready to face Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Stadium 974. Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance to win a World Cup. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Portugal are obvious favorites to lead the group, plus they have one of the best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been chasing a World Cup for some time.

Ghana are also favourites, they are part of the African group in the World Cup, they have a good defensive line and Ghana's roster is made up of seven forwards, seven midfielders and nine defenders.

Portugal vs Ghana: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar.

Location: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar.

Portugal vs Ghana: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Portugal vs Ghana: Storylines

Portugal came close to winning a World Cup in the 2006 edition in Germany, but they ended up in Fourth Place. The key players for Portugal are Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Pepe. The Portuguese won a recent friendly game against Nigeria 4-0.

Ghana know what it's like to play in a World Cup, but in 2018 they didn't qualify to play in Russia. Ghana's best result in a World Cup was during 2010 when they reached the Quarter-finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portugal vs Ghana in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States.

Portugal vs Ghana: Predictions And Odds

Portugal are favorites with 1.39 odds, they have a strong attacking squad. Ghana are underdogs with 8.75 odds. The draw is offered at 4.50 odds.

BetMGM Portugal 1.39 Draw 4.50 Ghana 8.75

* Odds via BetMGM.