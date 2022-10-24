In less than a month, 32 squads will compete for the FIFA World Cup trophy and there will be amazing games in the path for it, so here is a step-by-step guide for the fans to locate their seats for each match.

Qatar 2022 is very close and the attendants are already making their bags to live a great experience. There are tons of doubts regarding how to locate the seats for each FIFA World Cup game, so here is a step-by-step guide to know where you will be enjoying the matches in the stadium.

Approximately 1.7 million fans are expected to visit the host country for the next FIFA World Cup. Most of them have a ticket for at least one game of the tournament and of course there are those who will go to more matches.

Unfortunately, there's no much information regarding the tickets and how to find your seat at the games. Here is a full guide to precisely know your location and do not miss a single minute searching for it.

Step-by-step guide to locate your seats for each Qatar 2022 game

Almost all the tickets have already been sold and fans are very excited to see what is going to happen in Qatar 2022. But there's no clear information for locating the seats and people are having trouble to find exactly where they'll need to go.

In this article, you will find everything you need to know to have all the information about your seats, including special links to each Group Stage game, knockouts and final.

Step 1: Open your FIFA.com account

The first step is to open your FIFA.com account. You can do it by clicking right here. At the top right corner there is the symbol to log in. It will re-direct you to a page where you need to put your credentials (it should look like the picture above).

Step 2: Search your tickets

Of course all the fans know which games they will attend to, but it is important to have it very clear. On the same page where you signed in, at the same top right corner says "Buy Tickets". Click right there.

Then, another page appears (like the one above) where it says "Get your tickets". Again, click right there and then scroll down where it says "International Fans" or "Residents of Qatar" and click one of those (image below), whichever is your case.

You will then be re-directed to FIFA ticketing access waiting list. The page needs you to put a Captcha and then you will be able to enter where the information of your tickets is (image below).

Step 3: Confirm your tickets

Once you enter your credentials, it will appear all the games you have bought tickets for. Unfortunately, once you see the information, this page does not reveal your location in the stadiums (image below).

This step might be unnecessary, but is not. As said before, the fans already know which games they will go to, but it is very important to verify it for the next step.

Step 4: Go to the game's information

There is a link for each one of the games that will give you your exact location. This page is really helpful as it shows a minimap where fans can see their seats without getting confused in the stadiums (images below).

It is very important to log in before clicking to any of those games as this link will grab your information to know which tickets you have bought. You must be signed in in another page of the same browser so FIFA can take your credentials and see which are your seats.

Here is a full list for each one of the games. You can click in any of those (if you have bought tickets for the match, of course) and see the area you are located in. And remember, you must be logged in with your FIFA.com account to see all the details.

