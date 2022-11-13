Even as a four-time World Champion, Germany are not in the Top-5 of favorites to win the trophy in Qatar 2022. Read here to find out what are the surprising odds for Hansi Flick's team.

Believe it or not, Germany are not one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Although they cruised through the UEFA qualifiers and are a four-time champion (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014), the oddsmakers just don't believe they can make it.

Germany will play on their 20th World Cup in Qatar (second-best ever) and are looking for a fifth title to tie Brazil as the winningest country in soccer history. The Mannschaft are also the National Team with the most number of finals played (8) and also have four third-place finishes.

After Joachim Low's era, Hansi Flick is the new manager after a brilliant job with Bayern Munich. Germany will play in Group E alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica. Read here to find out the surprising odds for the German squad and which teams are ahead of them as favorites to hoist the trophy in Qatar.

What are the odds for Germany to win the World Cup in Qatar?

Germany were sensational in Group J of the UEFA qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. They only lost one game against rivals such as Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein and Romania. Undoubtedly, the most impressive stat was the goal differential in that campaign: 36 goals in favor and only 4 against. Just astonishing.

For the oddsmakers, Germany are the sixth favorite to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at +1000. This means that if you place a $100 in a future bet, you could get $1000 in return. You can try all the possible combinations for Germany in the road to glory with our World Cup Predictor.

Hansi Flick's team is behind Brazil +400, France +500 and Argentina +600, England +800 and Spain +800 in the list of top-favorites. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!