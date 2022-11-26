The 2022 World Cup is on. As it is usual, many players suffer minor injuries that can be treated right away with a "magic spray." However, not all fans know what it is. Here, check out the answer.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway, and all teams and players are giving their all on the pitch. As we know, the risk of getting injuries is always there, especially as intensity increases and pressure is on. However, trainers are always prepared to help and one of their tools is the “magic spray” we see they put on players' injuries.

Actually, one of the most talked about topics of this World Cup has been injured players, before and during the tournament. For example, Karim Benzema had to miss the competition after suffering an injury during training, while Neymar Jr. will reportedly not play the remaining matches of the group stage after an ankle’s twist.

Fortunately, other blows are not that serious and players can recover with a little treatment while still on the pitch. As the aerosol spray seems to be very effective, many fans watching the 2022 World Cup want to know what it is. Here, check out the ingredients and why they use the spray.

What do they spray on soccer players’ injuries?

There’s not a straightforward answer to that, as there are different cans and not one particular spray that’s used. It all depends on what kind of injury the player has, and what the trainers want to achieve. However, most of the time it is a skin refrigerant.

This serves as an anesthetic to numb the pain caused by injuries such as contusions, sprains and strains, according to NBC. Per Slate, a skin refrigerant can contain chemicals like “ethyl chloride that freeze and numb the surface of the skin on contact.”

It’s worthy to note that these don’t heal any injuries, they just provide temporary pain relief to be able to keep playing. Sometimes, they could also only be spraying cold water to refresh a player or, per Slate, an “abrasion with a tincture of benzoin so they can stick a bandage on some sweaty skin.”

