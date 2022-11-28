Saudi Arabia and Mexico will face-off at the Lusail Stadium for the last group-stage match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Check out here how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Saudi Arabia wil play against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Matchday 3 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The winner between The Green and El Tri could qualify for the next stage, depending on other's game result.

Saudi Arabia kicked off the 2022 Qatar World Cup with a huge win over Argentina. However, that awesome performance wasn't repeated against Poland. WIth 3 points, The Green still have the power on other own hands, but they will have to win over Mexico to qualify for the knockout stage.

On the other side, Mexico haven't win yet in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but the El Tri have at least one point after two games. That could help them to qualify for the Round of 16, but the team managed by Gerardo Martino will have to make two things happen in this game. Score for the first time at the Qatar 2022, and win the game for first time as well.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Live Stream: fuboTV

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Saudi Arabia and Mexico have faced each other in five matchups previous to this one at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, this will be the first time ever these two national teams face each other at the world tournament. However, The Green and El Tri have faced each other three times in a FIFA event.

The last time Saudi Arabia and Mexico played against each other was at the 1999 Confederations Cup, where El Tri picked up a 5-1 win over the Arab side. In that game, all-time legend Cuauhtemoc Blanco scored four goals.

How to watch or live stream free Saudi Arabia vs Mexico in the US

This 2022 Qatar World Cup matchup between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV and PeacockTV. Other options are: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Sling, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage game. According to BetMGM, Mexico are the favorites with -147 odds to win, while Saudi Arabia have +360 odds to win. A draw would result in a +310 payout.

BetMGM Mexico -147 Tie +310 Saudi Arabia +360

*Odds via BetMGM