Switzerland play against Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Switzerland are ready to face Cameroon at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Al Janoub Stadium. The Swiss are not big favorites, but it is likely that they will play better than people expect. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Switzerland lost five games during 2022, most of those games were part of the Nations League, with the most recent loss before the World Cup coming against an African team.

Cameroon return to the World Cup, they had not played since the 2014 edition where they were eliminated in the Group Stage. Cameroon are underdogs but they have a good squad.

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Time: 5:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Storylines

Switzerland have five forwards with enough experience to win this game, but during a recent international friendly game against Ghana, Switzerland's defense was weak and they lost that game 0-1.

Cameroon have not passed the Group Stage since the 1990 World Cup in Italy, during that edition they reached the quarter-finals. Cameroon did not play in the 2018 edition, they are one of the squads with the most forwards with a total of nine attacking players.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Switzerland vs Cameroon in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), and other options to watch the game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Sling. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV in the US, you can click here

Switzerland vs Cameroon: Predictions And Odds

Switzerland are favorites with 1.77 odds that will pay $177 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they lost a recent game. Cameroon are underdogs with 4.80 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds. The best pick for this QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Over 2.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Switzerland 1.77 Draw 3.50 Cameroon 4.80

* Odds via BetMGM.