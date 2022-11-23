Uruguay and South Korea meet on their first game in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will be played at Education City Stadium on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV (limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
Uruguay are a two-time World Champion (1930-1950) and one of the favorites to reach the Round of 16 and beyond from Group H. However, the South American team haven't played in the final in more than seven decades. Since the famous Maracanazo in 1950, their best participation was fourth place on three occasions: 1954, 1970 and 2010.
South Korea had no problems to qualify for Qatar as one of the two-best teams from Group A in the third and final round in Asia. They will play in their tenth consecutive World Cup (11th overall) and their best participation came on 2002 when they reached the semifinals at home.
Uruguay vs South Korea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10 AM
Australia: 11 PM (AEST)
Bangladesh: 7 PM
Belgium: 2 PM
Brazil: 10 AM
Cameroon: 2 PM
Canada: 8 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 7 AM
Croatia: 2 PM
Denmark: 2 PM
Ecuador: 8 AM
Egypt: 3 PM
France: 2 PM
Germany: 2 PM
Ghana: 1 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9 PM
Iran: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 1 PM
Israel: 3 PM
Italy: 2 PM
Jamaica: 8 AM
Japan: 10 PM
Kenya: 4 PM
Malaysia: 9 PM
Mexico: 7 AM (CDMX)
Morocco: 2 PM
Netherlands: 2 PM
New Zealand: 2 AM (Friday, November 25)
Nigeria: 2 PM
Norway: 2 PM
Poland: 2 PM
Portugal: 1 PM
Qatar: 4 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4 PM
Senegal: 1 PM
Serbia: 2 PM
Singapore: 9 PM
South Africa: 3 PM
South Korea: 10 PM
Spain: 2 PM
Sweden: 2 PM
Switzerland: 2 PM
Tanzania: 4 PM
Trinidad & Tobago: 9 AM
Tunisia: 2 PM
Uganda: 4 PM
UAE: 5 PM
UK: 1 PM
United States: 8 AM (ET)
Uruguay vs South Korea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Claro Sports, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV
Belgium: Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één
Brazil: SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: TSN3, RDS, RDS App, TSN1, TSN App, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: Claro Sports, TDMAX, TUDN, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TD +
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
Ecuador: Canal del Futbol, Claro Sports, Teleamazonas, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport, Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE 2, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, RTE Player
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: Fuji TV, AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2
Mexico: VIX+, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Blim TV, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO Start, Één, NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1
Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Sports, SBS Korea, MBC Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: SVT Play, Discovery+, SVT 1
Switzerland: SRF Play, RTS Sport, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad & Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
UK: BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
