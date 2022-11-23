Uruguay and South Korea clash at Education City Stadium in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Uruguay and South Korea meet on their first game in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will be played at Education City Stadium on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV (limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Uruguay are a two-time World Champion (1930-1950) and one of the favorites to reach the Round of 16 and beyond from Group H. However, the South American team haven't played in the final in more than seven decades. Since the famous Maracanazo in 1950, their best participation was fourth place on three occasions: 1954, 1970 and 2010.

South Korea had no problems to qualify for Qatar as one of the two-best teams from Group A in the third and final round in Asia. They will play in their tenth consecutive World Cup (11th overall) and their best participation came on 2002 when they reached the semifinals at home.

Uruguay vs South Korea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10 AM

Australia: 11 PM (AEST)

Bangladesh: 7 PM

Belgium: 2 PM

Brazil: 10 AM

Cameroon: 2 PM

Canada: 8 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 7 AM

Croatia: 2 PM

Denmark: 2 PM

Ecuador: 8 AM

Egypt: 3 PM

France: 2 PM

Germany: 2 PM

Ghana: 1 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 1 PM

Israel: 3 PM

Italy: 2 PM

Jamaica: 8 AM

Japan: 10 PM

Kenya: 4 PM

Malaysia: 9 PM

Mexico: 7 AM (CDMX)

Morocco: 2 PM

Netherlands: 2 PM

New Zealand: 2 AM (Friday, November 25)

Nigeria: 2 PM

Norway: 2 PM

Poland: 2 PM

Portugal: 1 PM

Qatar: 4 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4 PM

Senegal: 1 PM

Serbia: 2 PM

Singapore: 9 PM

South Africa: 3 PM

South Korea: 10 PM

Spain: 2 PM

Sweden: 2 PM

Switzerland: 2 PM

Tanzania: 4 PM

Trinidad & Tobago: 9 AM

Tunisia: 2 PM

Uganda: 4 PM

UAE: 5 PM

UK: 1 PM

United States: 8 AM (ET)

Uruguay vs South Korea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Claro Sports, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV

Belgium: Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één

Brazil: SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: TSN3, RDS, RDS App, TSN1, TSN App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Claro Sports, TDMAX, TUDN, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TD +

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol, Claro Sports, Teleamazonas, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: ZDF, Magenta Sport, Servus TV

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Moji, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE 2, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, RTE Player

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: Fuji TV, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: VIX+, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Blim TV, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, Één, NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1

Singapore: Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, SBS Sports, SBS Korea, MBC Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: SVT Play, Discovery+, SVT 1

Switzerland: SRF Play, RTS Sport, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad & Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

UK: BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

