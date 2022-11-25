Wales and England clash off at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for Matchday 3 of Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Wales vs England: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage

Wales will come against England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on the third matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 3 soccer game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 104th overall meeting. Expectedly, the England men's national team have emerged victorious 68 times so far, while Wales have 14 wins. 21 matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on October 8, 2020, and it ended in a 3-0 win for the English in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of Qatar 2022.

Wales vs England: Date

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group B Matchday 3 game between Wales and England will be played on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Wales vs England: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Wales vs England

The game to be played between Wales and England on the third matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Telemundo.

