AS Roma will receive Sampdoria for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AS Roma will play against Sampdoria this Sunday, April 2 in what will be the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

With Napoli leading and dominating Serie A with a wide point difference over their pursuers, the fight for qualifying spots for the next UEFA Champions League is what seems to be most interesting this season. For this reason, this game will be of great interest since one of the teams fighting for those places will play.

AS Roma have 47 points, and Inter's defeat against Fiorentina in this Matchday allows the capital team to match the "Nerazzurri" with a victory. And they have a good chance of getting it since their rivals will be Sampdoria, a team that desperately needs points since they occupy the penultimate place. At the moment they would be being relegated, so they will do everything possible to take points on their visit to Roma.

AS Roma vs Sampdoria: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (April 3)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (April 3)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (April 3)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (April 3)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (April 3)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (April 3)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

AS Roma vs Sampdoria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+

