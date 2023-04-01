AS Roma will play against Sampdoria this Sunday, April 2 in what will be the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
With Napoli leading and dominating Serie A with a wide point difference over their pursuers, the fight for qualifying spots for the next UEFA Champions League is what seems to be most interesting this season. For this reason, this game will be of great interest since one of the teams fighting for those places will play.
AS Roma have 47 points, and Inter's defeat against Fiorentina in this Matchday allows the capital team to match the "Nerazzurri" with a victory. And they have a good chance of getting it since their rivals will be Sampdoria, a team that desperately needs points since they occupy the penultimate place. At the moment they would be being relegated, so they will do everything possible to take points on their visit to Roma.
AS Roma vs Sampdoria: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (April 3)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (April 3)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (April 3)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (April 3)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (April 3)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (April 3)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
AS Roma vs Sampdoria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+