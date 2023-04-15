AS Roma take on Udinese at Stadio Olimpico in Roma for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

AS Roma vs Udinese: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

AS Roma and Udinese meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The home team knows that a loss could be painful for them. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

AS Roma are in the 3rd spot of the standings with 53 points, the same number of points as Milan in the 4th spot. In the last two weeks AS Roma have won against Sampdoria 3-0 and against Torino 1-0.

Udinese have only one defeat in the last five games against Bologna 0-3 on th road, they are the 10th spot in the table with a record of 9-12-8.

AS Roma vs Udinese: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma and Udinese play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, April 16 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM April 17

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM April 17

Indonesia: 3:45 AM April 17

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM April 17

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM April 17

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM April 17

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

AS Roma vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: Fubo Canada, TLN, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Zoom, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+