AS Roma and Udinese meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The home team knows that a loss could be painful for them. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
AS Roma are in the 3rd spot of the standings with 53 points, the same number of points as Milan in the 4th spot. In the last two weeks AS Roma have won against Sampdoria 3-0 and against Torino 1-0.
Udinese have only one defeat in the last five games against Bologna 0-3 on th road, they are the 10th spot in the table with a record of 9-12-8.
AS Roma vs Udinese: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma and Udinese play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, April 16 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM April 17
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM April 17
Indonesia: 3:45 AM April 17
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM April 17
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM April 17
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM April 17
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
AS Roma vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: Fubo Canada, TLN, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Zoom, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+