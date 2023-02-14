The Premier League will have the battle of the two main title contenders midweek when Arsenal host Manchester City. Check out how to listen to this EPL Matchday 12 game on the radio.

Every team in the Premier League has already played at least 21 games, but this will be the first time these two will meet. This clash between Arsenal and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium could have a giant impact in the title race. Find out how to listen to it on the radio.

Arsenal have been the best club in the league this season, although they entered a slump that could end up costing them the trophy. They are still the leaders, though they left five points behind in their last two games. A surprising loss against Everton and a tie with Brentford at home made it possible for the followers to get closer.

Manchester City instead are a rising team in the EPL. Despite they haven’t been playing as well as they can, they are just at a three-point difference from the lead. The Citizens won three of their last four league matchups, so they are ready to battle the Gunners to take the top spot.

Will Arsenal vs Manchester City be available to listen on the radio?

The clash between Arsenal and Manchester City is definitely a must-watch game. Having the best two teams of the league playing against each other should be a great match, but those who can’t catch it on television will have other choices.

Arsenal vs Manchester City will be available to listen to it on the radio. The options are TuneIn, BBC Radio 5 Live, and TalkSport Radio. Both teams will also have the match on their official sites with a live radio broadcast.