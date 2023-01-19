Arsenal and Manchester United will clash off at Emirates Stadium in the 21st round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this derby game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Manchester United will travel to London to face table leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada for Canada

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 26 games so far; Arsenal have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day, and the remaining 18 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 4, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-1 win for the Red Devils in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Date

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 21 game between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in Premier League 2022-23

The English match to be played between Arsenal and Manchester United in the 21st round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event.