After Aston Villa manager Unai Emery publicly slammed the World Cup winner, reports indicate that Martinez could be leaving Villa in the summer.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has had enough of Emiliano Martinez’s antics, during Aston Villa’s loss 4-2 to Arsenal, the World Cup winning goalkeeper tried to go look for a goal on a corner kick, with the match 3-2, and it resulted in an Arsenal goal.

Emery stated post-match, “I told him nothing, before or after because in all my career I have never told our goalkeepers to do it and the statistical data is going against the teams that are going with the goalkeeper more than scoring any goals.”

Now The Sun is reporting that in the summer Aston Villa will be looking to sell the flamboyant, if at times annoying, goalkeeper in the transfer window.

Clubs interested in Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez has stated many times his desire to play in Champions League soccer, something that looks out of reach with Villa who are 11th and on a three-game losing streak.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Bayern Munich have all expressed interest in the Argentine goalkeeper who is earning in the range of $120,000 a week. Martinez’s transfer value would be high, especially after his World Cup performances, but seeing Villa need a lot of work on their roster, selling their biggest asset could be key for a better future.

For Emiliano Martinez, a move to a bigger club will finally fulfill his Champions League ambitions, it is reported that if El Dibu is sold he’d become one of the most expensive goalkeepers ever.