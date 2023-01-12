Aston Villa and Leeds will clash off on Friday at Villa Park in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Aston Villa vs Leeds: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Aston Villa and Leeds will meet at Villa Park in Birmingham on the Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday, January 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 30th league meeting. Interestingly, Aston Villa are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning ten games so far; Leeds United have celebrated a victory eight times to this day, and 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw in Leeds. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Aston Villa vs Leeds: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Iran: 10:45 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Aston Villa vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

International: VillaTV

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 4, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO