Aston Villa and Leeds will meet at Villa Park in Birmingham on the Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday, January 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their jubilee 30th league meeting. Interestingly, Aston Villa are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning ten games so far; Leeds United have celebrated a victory eight times to this day, and 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw in Leeds. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Aston Villa vs Leeds: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Iran: 10:45 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Aston Villa vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
International: VillaTV
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN 4, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO