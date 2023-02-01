Atlas take on Toluca at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Atlas and Toluca meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. The home team wants to protect the current winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Atlas have a perfect record after three weeks in the last phase of the Liga MX, they started 2023 with a 2-1 win against Mazatlan and the most recent two weeks were draws against Queretaro and Santos.

Toluca also have a winning record with one win and two draws, the most recent result for Toluca was during a home game against Club Leon, they tied that game 0-0.

Atlas vs Toluca: Kick-Off Time

Atlas and Toluca play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Wednesday, February 1 at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Mexico: 8:05 PM

United States: 9:05 PM

Atlas vs Toluca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, Afizzionados

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA