Atletico Madrid will play against Real Valladolid in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).
The locals are having a really difficult season. They were eliminated in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, without even being able to reach third place in the group that would have allowed them to go to the Europe League. They are far from the top of the standings, but they hope to get points to qualify for the next UCL.
Their rivals will be Real Valladolid, who are starting to get complicated with the relegation zone. Although a couple of Matchdays ago they were still far away, now they are only 1 point above Cadiz, the last ones that would be losing the category. It is more than clear that they need to get points anyway.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Kick-Off Time
Atletico Madrid will receive Real Valladolid for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Saturday, January 21 at the Cívitas Metropolitano
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (January 22)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Cameroon: 6:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (January 22)
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Japan: 2:30 AM (January 22)
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 01:30 AM (January 22)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (January 22)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Qatar: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Senegal: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (January 22)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
South Korea: 2:30 AM (January 22)
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 8:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM
Tunisia: 6:30 PM
Uganda: 8:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN3, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
India: jiotv
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Serbia: K-SPORT 3, Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden, C More Live HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports.