Atletico Madrid will face Real Valladolid in a game valid for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Atletico Madrid will play against Real Valladolid in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are having a really difficult season. They were eliminated in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, without even being able to reach third place in the group that would have allowed them to go to the Europe League. They are far from the top of the standings, but they hope to get points to qualify for the next UCL.

Their rivals will be Real Valladolid, who are starting to get complicated with the relegation zone. Although a couple of Matchdays ago they were still far away, now they are only 1 point above Cadiz, the last ones that would be losing the category. It is more than clear that they need to get points anyway.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Kick-Off Time

Atletico Madrid will receive Real Valladolid for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Saturday, January 21 at the Cívitas Metropolitano

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (January 22)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 6:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (January 22)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (January 22)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 01:30 AM (January 22)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (January 22)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (January 22)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (January 22)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 6:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN3, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

India: jiotv

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Serbia: K-SPORT 3, Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden, C More Live HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports.

