Bayern Munich will face Ausburg for Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern Munich will receive Ausburg this Saturday, March 11 for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Play one of the leaders of the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich come from a very good week in which they beat Stuttgart 2-1 to reach 49 points and then in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League they beat PSG 2-0, eliminating one of the main candidates it's from the season.

However, Borussia Dortmund are having good performances in the Bundesliga, and now with their elimination from the Champions League, they bet everything on the local league, so Bayern will need victories. Their rivals are another team also in need of a point, although for different reasons. Augsburg managed to get away from the relegation zone and seek to continue obtaining points so as not to have problems.

Bayern vs Ausburg: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Bayern vs Ausburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

