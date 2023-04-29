Bologna and Juventus will clash off on Sunday at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in the 32nd round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Bologna vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Bologna will welcome Juventus at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna on Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, April 45, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country

[Watch Bologna vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

This will be their 152nd league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 78 games so far; Bologna FC 1909 have celebrated a victory 22 times to this day, and 51 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-0 Juventus win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Bologna vs Juventus: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Bologna vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+