Bologna will welcome Juventus at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna on Matchday 32 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, April 45, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country
[Watch Bologna vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]
This will be their 152nd league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 78 games so far; Bologna FC 1909 have celebrated a victory 22 times to this day, and 51 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-0 Juventus win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Bologna vs Juventus: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Bologna vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+