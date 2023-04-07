Celtic take on Rangers at Celtic Park in Glasgow for the 2022-2023 Scottish Premiership. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Celtic vs Rangers: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Scottish Premiership in your country

Celtic and Rangers meet in the 2022-2023 Scottish Premiership. This game will take place at Celtic Park in Glasgow. The home team is leading the regular season standings with a big margin.. Here is all the detailed information about this Scottish Premiership game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Celtic have a perfect record in the last five games with wins against Aberdeen 4-0, St Mirren 5-1, Hearts 3-1, Hibernian 3-1 and the most recent 2-0 win against Ross County.

Rangers are in the second spot of the standings with 76 points which translates to 9 points behind the first spot, Celtic, with 85 points. Rangers are going through a winning streak of 17 consecutive games.

Celtic vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time

Celtic and Rangers play for the 2022-2023 Scottish Premiership on Saturday, April 08 at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Canada: 7:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 12:30 PM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 7:30 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 6:30 AM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM April 09

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM

Celtic vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+ , NOW NET e Claro, ESPN

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Germany: Sport1 +

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Sport1 +

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network