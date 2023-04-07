Celtic and Rangers meet in the 2022-2023 Scottish Premiership. This game will take place at Celtic Park in Glasgow. The home team is leading the regular season standings with a big margin.. Here is all the detailed information about this Scottish Premiership game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Celtic have a perfect record in the last five games with wins against Aberdeen 4-0, St Mirren 5-1, Hearts 3-1, Hibernian 3-1 and the most recent 2-0 win against Ross County.
Rangers are in the second spot of the standings with 76 points which translates to 9 points behind the first spot, Celtic, with 85 points. Rangers are going through a winning streak of 17 consecutive games.
Celtic vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time
Celtic and Rangers play for the 2022-2023 Scottish Premiership on Saturday, April 08 at Celtic Park in Glasgow.
Argentina: 8:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 12:30 PM
India: 5:00 PM
Indonesia: 7:30 PM
Iran: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 6:30 AM
Kenya: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM April 09
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM
Celtic vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+ , NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Germany: Sport1 +
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: Sport1 +
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network