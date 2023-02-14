Chivas take on Tijuana at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chivas vs Tijuana: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 Liga MX Clausura

Chivas and Tijuana meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team wants to add another win or tie to the current streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Chivas have not lost a game since January 21, on that occasion they lost to Toluca 1-2 at home. After that home loss they won one game against FC Juarez 2-1 and drew two against Queretaro and Pachuca.

Tijuana as underdogs are having a relatively good season but their record is weak with 4 draws, one win and one loss. The last four weeks were good for Tijuana with three draws and a 1-0 victory against Atletico San Luis.

When will Chivas vs Tijuana be played?

Chivas and Tijuana play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. This game will be one of the tightest of the day as both teams are going through winning streaks.

Chivas vs Tijuana: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Tijuana in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Chivas and Tijuana at the Estadio AKRON in Zapopan on Wednesday, February 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Peacock.