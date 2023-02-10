Club America host Necaxa on Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
Club America are back on track after a tremendous 6-0 win over Mazatlan and last week's 2-2 tie at Torreon against Santos Laguna. America are still undefeated after five matches. They are the favorites to win it all in Mexico, but there were some big doubts in the start of the tournament with only three points in the first three games.
Necaxa are having a slow start in Clausura 2023 with only four points after five matches. This team is in a rebuilding process under new coach Andres Lillini who arrived after his solid job with Pumas UNAM. This a very tough stretch in their calendar: America, Pumas and Monterrey.
Club America vs Necaxa: Kick-off Time
United States: 6 PM
Club America vs Necaxa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision