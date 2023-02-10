Club America and Necaxa face off on Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Club America host Necaxa on Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Club America are back on track after a tremendous 6-0 win over Mazatlan and last week's 2-2 tie at Torreon against Santos Laguna. America are still undefeated after five matches. They are the favorites to win it all in Mexico, but there were some big doubts in the start of the tournament with only three points in the first three games.

Necaxa are having a slow start in Clausura 2023 with only four points after five matches. This team is in a rebuilding process under new coach Andres Lillini who arrived after his solid job with Pumas UNAM. This a very tough stretch in their calendar: America, Pumas and Monterrey.

Club America vs Necaxa: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 8 PM

Australia: 9 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 5 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 12 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 8 PM

Canada: 6PM

Croatia: 12 AM (Sunday)

Denmark: 12 AM (Sunday)

Egypt: 1 AM (Sunday)

France: 12 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 12 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 11 PM

Greece: 1 AM (Sunday)

India: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 7 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 11 PM

Israel: 1 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 12 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 6 PM

Kenya: 2 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 7 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 5 PM

Morocco: 12 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 12 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 12 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 12 AM (Sunday)

Norway: 12 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 7 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 12 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 11 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2 AM (Sunday)

Serbia: 12 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 7 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 1 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 12 AM (Sunday)

Sweden: 12 AM (Sunday)

Switzerland: 12 AM (Sunday)

UAE: 2 AM (Sunday)

UK: 11 PM (Sunday)

United States: 6 PM

Club America vs Necaxa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, Canal 5 Televisa

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision