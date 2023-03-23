France and the Netherlands will clash off on Friday at Stade de France in Group B of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

This will be the 29th time the two sides have gotten together. Unsurprisingly, France are the dominant force in head-to-head meetings, having triumphed 14 times so far, while the Netherlands have won 11 times and the other three games have resulted in a tie.

Interestingly, the Oranje won their most recent UEFA Nations League encounter on November 16, 2018, by a score of 2-0. The first meeting between these two nations since then, in a qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship, promises to be even more thrilling.

France vs Netherlands: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

France vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: SporTV, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

France: TF1 Live, Molotov, TF1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go

Israel: Sport 4, Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, 20

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 3/Zapp

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse, RTS 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+