Stade de France in Paris will host Friday's UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying match between France and the Netherlands. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group B Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be the 29th time the two sides have gotten together. Unsurprisingly, France are the dominant force in head-to-head meetings, having triumphed 14 times so far, while the Netherlands have won 11 times and the other three games have resulted in a tie.
Interestingly, the Oranje won their most recent UEFA Nations League encounter on November 16, 2018, by a score of 2-0. The first meeting between these two nations since then, in a qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship, promises to be even more thrilling.
France vs Netherlands: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
France vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: SporTV, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
France: TF1 Live, Molotov, TF1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel
International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go
Israel: Sport 4, Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, 20
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 3/Zapp
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Poland: Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse, RTS 2
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+