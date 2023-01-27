Girona will receive Barcelona in a game valid for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Girona vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Girona will play against Barcelona in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).

After their good victory in the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad, Barcelona are ready to continue fighting at the top of La Liga. At the moment they are leaders with a difference of 3 points over their immediate rivals, Real Madrid, and they will do their best to preserve that difference.

Their rivals will be Girona, who are currently in 11th position. They are 7 points from the qualification positions for the international cups, but also 4 from relegation. What happens to them in the future depends exclusively on themselves, but it is clear that they need to get points.

Girona vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Girona will face Barcelona for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Saturday, January 28 at the Estadio Municipal Montilivi in Gerona, Spain.

Argentina: 12:15 PM

Australia: 2:15 AM (January 29)

Bangladesh: 9:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 12:15 PM

Canada: 10:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 5:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 3:15 PM

Greece: 4:15 PM

India: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 10:15 AM

Kenya: 6:15 PM

Malaysia: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 4:15 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 4:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Philippines: 11:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 11:15 PM

South Africa: 5:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

UAE: 7:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Girona vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN4

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1, Cosmote Sport 6 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport, Sport 4

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Máximo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

