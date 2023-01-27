Girona will play against Barcelona in what will be the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (free trial).
After their good victory in the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad, Barcelona are ready to continue fighting at the top of La Liga. At the moment they are leaders with a difference of 3 points over their immediate rivals, Real Madrid, and they will do their best to preserve that difference.
Their rivals will be Girona, who are currently in 11th position. They are 7 points from the qualification positions for the international cups, but also 4 from relegation. What happens to them in the future depends exclusively on themselves, but it is clear that they need to get points.
Girona vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Girona will face Barcelona for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Saturday, January 28 at the Estadio Municipal Montilivi in Gerona, Spain.
Argentina: 12:15 PM
Australia: 2:15 AM (January 29)
Bangladesh: 9:15 PM
Belgium: 4:15 PM
Brazil: 12:15 PM
Canada: 10:15 AM
Croatia: 4:15 PM
Denmark: 4:15 PM
Egypt: 5:15 PM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
Ghana: 3:15 PM
Greece: 4:15 PM
India: 8:45 PM
Indonesia: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Israel: 5:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Jamaica: 10:15 AM
Kenya: 6:15 PM
Malaysia: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 9:15 AM
Morocco: 4:15 PM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
New Zealand: 4:15 AM (January 25)
Nigeria: 4:15 PM
Norway: 4:15 PM
Philippines: 11:15 PM
Poland: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM
Serbia: 4:15 PM
Singapore: 11:15 PM
South Africa: 5:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
Sweden: 4:15 PM
Switzerland: 4:15 PM
UAE: 7:15 PM
UK: 3:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM (ET)
Girona vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO
Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN4
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1, Cosmote Sport 6 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport, Sport 4
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Máximo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports