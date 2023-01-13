For the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, Inter will receive Hellas Verona. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Inter will play against Hellas Verona in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The locals Inter seek to continue climbing positions in this Serie A, for the moment they are 4th and therefore they would be staying with the last places that qualify for the future UEFA Champions League. But they must be careful because Lazio, with 3 points less, follow them very closely and could take their place.

They have the chance to get 3 points because their rivals are one of the weakest teams in the championship. Hellas Verona occupy 18th place in the standings, so for now they would be losing the category. They need to get points anyway, since they are 6 points behind Spezia, the last ones to be saved from relegation.

Inter vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time

Inter will face Hellas Verona for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Saturday, January 14 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 15)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 15)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 15)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 15)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 15)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 15)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 15)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 15)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 15)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Iran: STARZ PLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Qatar: STARZ PLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Maximum 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZ PLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

