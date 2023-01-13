Inter will play against Hellas Verona in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
The locals Inter seek to continue climbing positions in this Serie A, for the moment they are 4th and therefore they would be staying with the last places that qualify for the future UEFA Champions League. But they must be careful because Lazio, with 3 points less, follow them very closely and could take their place.
They have the chance to get 3 points because their rivals are one of the weakest teams in the championship. Hellas Verona occupy 18th place in the standings, so for now they would be losing the category. They need to get points anyway, since they are 6 points behind Spezia, the last ones to be saved from relegation.
Inter vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time
Inter will face Hellas Verona for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Saturday, January 14 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (January 15)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 15)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (January 15)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 15)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (January 15)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 15)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 15)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 15)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 15)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Inter vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Iran: STARZ PLAY
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Qatar: STARZ PLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Maximum 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Play Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZ PLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)