Inter and Monza meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team only thinks about the European tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Inter are in the 5th spot of the Serie A standings, that takes them away from the upcoming 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League season, but they still have time to climb spots in the table. The last five weeks have not been good, and the worst thing is that they drew a recent game against Salernitana 1-1 on the road.
Monza as underdogs are in the 13th spot of the standings, they are far from the relegation zone, also in the last five games they have lost one, drawn three and won one against Empoli 2-1 at home.
Inter vs Monza: Kick-Off Time
Inter and Monza play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Saturday, April 15 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM April 16
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM April 16
Indonesia: 3:45 AM April 16
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM April 16
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM April 16
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM April 16
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Inter vs Monza: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN3, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+, ESPN Extra
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, #Vamos, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network