Inter take on Monza at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Inter and Monza meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team only thinks about the European tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Inter are in the 5th spot of the Serie A standings, that takes them away from the upcoming 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League season, but they still have time to climb spots in the table. The last five weeks have not been good, and the worst thing is that they drew a recent game against Salernitana 1-1 on the road.

Monza as underdogs are in the 13th spot of the standings, they are far from the relegation zone, also in the last five games they have lost one, drawn three and won one against Empoli 2-1 at home.

Inter vs Monza: Kick-Off Time

Inter and Monza play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Saturday, April 15 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM April 16

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM April 16

Indonesia: 3:45 AM April 16

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM April 16

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM April 16

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM April 16

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Inter vs Monza: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN3, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+, ESPN Extra

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, #Vamos, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, BTSport.com

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network