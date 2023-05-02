Juventus will face Lecce for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Juventus will receive Lecce this Wednesday, May 5 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Lecce online free in the US on Fubo]

After the 15 points that had been withdrawn in January of this year were returned, Juventus returned to the first places in the standings and now they are excited to be able to qualify for the Champions League. With 60 points, they are third but they should not be overconfident as Inter, Milan and Roma are trailing by 3 points.

However, they have a good chance to achieve victory in this Matchday as their rivals will be Lecce, who after a series of poor results have approached the bottom of the standings. They are currently 4 points above Spezia, the last ones to be relegated, and they need points to move away from such uncomfortable positions.

Juventus vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (May 4)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (May 4)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (May 4)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (May 4)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (May 4)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (May 4)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Space Sport 5 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Máximo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Football, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 7

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

