Juventus will receive Lecce this Wednesday, May 5 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Juventus vs Lecce online free in the US on Fubo]
After the 15 points that had been withdrawn in January of this year were returned, Juventus returned to the first places in the standings and now they are excited to be able to qualify for the Champions League. With 60 points, they are third but they should not be overconfident as Inter, Milan and Roma are trailing by 3 points.
However, they have a good chance to achieve victory in this Matchday as their rivals will be Lecce, who after a series of poor results have approached the bottom of the standings. They are currently 4 points above Spezia, the last ones to be relegated, and they need points to move away from such uncomfortable positions.
Juventus vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (May 4)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (May 4)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (May 4)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (May 4)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (May 4)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (May 4)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Space Sport 5 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Máximo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Football, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 7
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network