Juventus will receive Monza in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
After the sanction that led to an important loss of points, Juventus was among the teams in the middle of the standings and little by little they are trying to recover. What in principle was to fight for Serie A and for the qualification positions for the Champions League, now the main goal will be to enter the qualification zone for the Conference League.
Their rivals will be Monza, a team that was able to get out of the bottom of the standings and now they are close to the qualification positions for international cups. Without having to think about relegation, they can now focus on a much more ambitious goal, but for that they will need points.
Juventus vs Monza: Kick-Off Time
Juventus will face Monza for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, January 29 at the Juventus Stadium.
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (January 29)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 3:00 PM
India: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (January 25)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Juventus vs Monza: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, Máximo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)