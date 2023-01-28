For the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, Juventus will play against Monza. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Juventus will receive Monza in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

After the sanction that led to an important loss of points, Juventus was among the teams in the middle of the standings and little by little they are trying to recover. What in principle was to fight for Serie A and for the qualification positions for the Champions League, now the main goal will be to enter the qualification zone for the Conference League.

Their rivals will be Monza, a team that was able to get out of the bottom of the standings and now they are close to the qualification positions for international cups. Without having to think about relegation, they can now focus on a much more ambitious goal, but for that they will need points.

Juventus vs Monza: Kick-Off Time

Juventus will face Monza for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, January 29 at the Juventus Stadium.

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (January 29)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 3:00 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Juventus vs Monza: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 4

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, Máximo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

