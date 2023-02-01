The winter transfer window is finally over and, undoubtedly, the Premier League stole the show. The amount of money and the list of names are just amazing. Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Trossard, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Pedro Porro or Mykhaylo Mudryk are some of the big splashes.

In all these huge operations, Chelsea simply took away the market. They spent more than 300 million for signings during the transfer window. Of course, the latest development was Enzo Fernandez from Benfica and his record breaking fee of 132 million.

Considering this scenario, La Liga in Spain has said enough. Read here their arguments against the Premier League and why they want immediate sanctions for the biggest clubs in the United Kingdom.

Financial fair play: La Liga demands UEFA sanctions for the Premier League

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, went full-attack mode on the Premier League after what he saw in the transfer market. According to his words, there's just no way clubs in Spain, or any other place in Europe, can compete with the economical mechanisms used by the teams in the United Kingdom.

"We read that the Premier League is strong, but it isn't like that at all. It's a competition based on economic losses of millions by the clubs. It's not enough for them with their ordinary income. Most of the clubs are financially doped."

Javier Gomez, the corporate director of La Liga, demands strongs sanctions by UEFA. "The clubs have to spend what they can pay and generate in an autonomous way. This means, only with their income. In the Premier League, the investors put money from another sources. They are financially doping the club. They are injecting money not generated by the club to spend it. That puts at risk the viability of a club when the investor leaves. That's cheating. That's our fight. That's why we demand UEFA sanctions for these clubs, regardless their league or country."