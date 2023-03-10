Leicester and Chelsea will clash off on Saturday at King Power Stadium in the 27th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Leicester vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Leicester will host Chelsea at King Power Stadium in Leicester on the Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Leicester vs Chelsea online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 34th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 17 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory six times to this day, and the remaining ten matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 27, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 Chelsea win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Leicester vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Leicester vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo