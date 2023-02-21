Leipzig will receive Manchester City for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Leipzig vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Manchester City will visit Leipzig this Wednesday, February 21 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Interesting duel will take place in this round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. One of the main candidates will debut in the knockout phase. None other than Manchester City, who for many years have been seeking to win this competition as the crowning glory of a very successful cycle led by their coach Guardiola.

However, for this they will have to eliminate a tough rival such as RB Leipzig, who in recent weeks have improved a lot in the Bundesliga, remaining only 4 points behind the leaders Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin. They know that they are the least favorites, but they are still confident that they can surprise the "Citizens".

Leipzig vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 23)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 23)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 23)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 23)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 23)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 23)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 23)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 23)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Leipzig vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, TNT Sports, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD, MEGA Channel

India: Sony Ten 2, Sony LIV, Sony Ten 2 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar

Ireland: BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: TVP Sport App, Polsat Box Go, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount +, TUDN.com, UniMás, CBS, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, Univision NOW

