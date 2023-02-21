Manchester City will visit Leipzig this Wednesday, February 21 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Leipzig vs Manchester City online free in the US on FuboTV]
Interesting duel will take place in this round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. One of the main candidates will debut in the knockout phase. None other than Manchester City, who for many years have been seeking to win this competition as the crowning glory of a very successful cycle led by their coach Guardiola.
However, for this they will have to eliminate a tough rival such as RB Leipzig, who in recent weeks have improved a lot in the Bundesliga, remaining only 4 points behind the leaders Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin. They know that they are the least favorites, but they are still confident that they can surprise the "Citizens".
Leipzig vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 23)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 23)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 23)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 23)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 23)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 23)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 23)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 23)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 23)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Leipzig vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, TNT Sports, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Free
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD, MEGA Channel
India: Sony Ten 2, Sony LIV, Sony Ten 2 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, Indosiar
Ireland: BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: TVP Sport App, Polsat Box Go, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount +, TUDN.com, UniMás, CBS, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, Univision NOW