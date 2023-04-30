Mallorca will face Athletic Club in a game valid for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Mallorca vs Athletic Club: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Mallorca and Athletic Club will face each other this Monday, May 1 in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Mallorca vs Athletic Club online free in the US on Fubo]

Osasuna's defeat against Real Sociedad gave Athletic Club a breather, who can now widen the difference against their main rivals in the fight for the last qualifying position to international cups. The other great news for them is that Betis also lost to Barcelona.

In other words, with the victory they would reach 49 points, with which they would enter the qualification zone for the Europa League. Their rivals will be Mallorca, who with 40 points also want to fight to reach an international cup. Although they also need points because the relegation zone is not so far away as to relax.

Mallorca vs Athletic Club: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (May 2)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 2)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (May 2)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (May 2)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (May 2)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (May 2)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Mallorca vs Athletic Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football

Switzerland: BlueSport 4, BlueSport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

