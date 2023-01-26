Manchester City and Arsenal will clash off on Friday at Etihad Stadium in the Fourth Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester City and Arsenal will meet at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Fourth Round of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English FA Cup soccer match in the US and Canada.

This will only be their fourth FA Cup meeting. Surprisingly, Arsenal are the clear favorites in head-to-head clashes as they have celebrated on every FA cup occasion so far. Manchester City are yet to claim a win to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on July 18, 2020, when the Gunners beat the Citizens 2-0 to go into the 2020 Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the Fifth Round.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West,

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV

United States: ESPN+