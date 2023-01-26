Manchester City and Arsenal will meet at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Fourth Round of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English FA Cup soccer match in the US and Canada.
This will only be their fourth FA Cup meeting. Surprisingly, Arsenal are the clear favorites in head-to-head clashes as they have celebrated on every FA cup occasion so far. Manchester City are yet to claim a win to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent FA Cup game was played on July 18, 2020, when the Gunners beat the Citizens 2-0 to go into the 2020 Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the Fifth Round.
Manchester City vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West,
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland, UTV
United States: ESPN+