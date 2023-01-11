Manchester United and Manchester City will clash off at Old Trafford in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this Manchester derby game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream Matchday 20 of Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United will host Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester on Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League Manchester derby soccer match in the US and Canada. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the City States and on fuboTV Canada for Canada

This will be their 52nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 24 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 18 times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 6-3 win for the Citizens in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Date

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 20 game between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, January 14, 2022, at Old Trafford in Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in Premier League 2022-23

The English match to be played between Manchester United and Manchester City in the 20th round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the City States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, Telemundo.