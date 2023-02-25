Manchester United and Newcastle will clash off on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the Final of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester United and Newcastle will face each other at Wembley Stadium in London in the 2022-23 Carabao Cup Final. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English Carabao Cup decisive soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will only be their fourth EFL Cup meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United have celebrated a win on two occasions so far. On the other hand, Newcastle United have emerged victorious only once in head-to-head clashes to this day, and no cup games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent Carabao Cup game was played on September 26, 2012, when the Red Devils won 2-1 in the Third Round. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to determine the new EFL Cup winner.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Action 24

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, Nove TV

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Antilles ESPN2 Caribbean

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

United States: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+