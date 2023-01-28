Napoli will receive Roma for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Napoli vs AS Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Napoli will play against AS Roma in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Serie A will have an interesting Matchday 20 in which, without a doubt, the most outstanding game is the one played by the current leaders, Napoli, a team that seems unstoppable. They have obtained no less than 50 points out of a possible 57, and they have 10 points more than Inter, an advantage that they hope to take up to 13.

It will not be an easy game, since their rivals will be Roma, a team that has been on the rise in their last games and that seeks to reach qualifying positions for the Champions League, to which they are very close. A victory could deposit them there (depending on other results) the team from the capital will go for it.

Napoli vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Napoli will face AS Roma for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, January 29 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 30)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 30)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (January 30)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (January 30)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 30)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 30)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (January 30)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 30)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Napoli vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports 1

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA, fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, Máximo 360, SuperSport Football, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Football, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Zoom, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

