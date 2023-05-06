Napoli and Fiorentina will clash off on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the 34th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Napoli vs Fiorentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

New Italian champions Napoli will host Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli on Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country

This will be their 146th league meeting. Interestingly, Fiorentina are the close favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 54 games so far; Napoli have celebrated a victory 51 times to this day, and the remaining 40 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 28, 2022, when it ended in a disappointing goalless draw at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Napoli vs Fiorentina: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: fubo Canada, TLN, VIVA

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 12, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

United States: fubo (free trial), Paramount+