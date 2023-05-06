New Italian champions Napoli will host Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli on Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country
This will be their 146th league meeting. Interestingly, Fiorentina are the close favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 54 games so far; Napoli have celebrated a victory 51 times to this day, and the remaining 40 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 28, 2022, when it ended in a disappointing goalless draw at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Napoli vs Fiorentina: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Canada: fubo Canada, TLN, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 12, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
United States: fubo (free trial), Paramount+